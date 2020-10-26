Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $43.57 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

