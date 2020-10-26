Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $70,307.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

