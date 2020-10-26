Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,545,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $217,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $834,000. AXA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,823. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

