Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.39 on Monday. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.