HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUYA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.17. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. HUYA’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,900.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 958,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 86.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.