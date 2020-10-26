Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer. It has interests in the Hycroft gold and silver mine that covers approximately 72,000 acres located to the west of Winnemucca and straddles Humboldt and Pershing Counties in Nevada. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
