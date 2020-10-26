IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $191.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $194.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

