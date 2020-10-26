Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

