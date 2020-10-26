Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells $27,315.14 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $27,315.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IMH opened at $1.58 on Monday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.03.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 69.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 19.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

