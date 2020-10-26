Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Sells $27,315.14 in Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 18,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $27,315.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of IMH opened at $1.58 on Monday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.03.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
