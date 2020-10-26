Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) Insider Sells C$13,000.00 in Stock

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) insider Robert Hugh Cartwright sold 50,000 shares of Imperial Ginseng Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,683.82.

Shares of IGP stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

Get Imperial Ginseng Products alerts:

About Imperial Ginseng Products

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.