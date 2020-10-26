Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) Insider Sells C$13,000.00 in Stock

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) insider Robert Hugh Cartwright sold 50,000 shares of Imperial Ginseng Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,683.82.
Shares of IGP stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.
About Imperial Ginseng Products
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.