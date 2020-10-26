Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 164,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

