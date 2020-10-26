Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

IBCP opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $331.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

