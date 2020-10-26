Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $136.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.