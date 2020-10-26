Insider Buying: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BX opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

