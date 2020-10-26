Insider Buying: Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of BX opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.
Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.
Blackstone Group Company Profile
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.