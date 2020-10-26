Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Acquires C$62,750.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$62,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,893,490.05.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.63 per share, with a total value of C$88,146.00.

Shares of GPV stock opened at C$12.90 on Monday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

