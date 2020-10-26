Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £152.21 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £152.21 ($198.86).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Jonathan Gunby bought 27 shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.61).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.46) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 504.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 36.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

