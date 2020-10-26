Insider Buying: Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £195,000 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Martin Diggle acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($254,768.75).

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 819 ($10.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 782.37. Oxford BioMedica plc has a one year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 899 ($11.75). The company has a market cap of $677.57 million and a PE ratio of -49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

