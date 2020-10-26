Insider Selling: Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Insider Sells £18,974.72 in Stock

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Monday. Applied Graphene Materials plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of $14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.45.

About Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

