Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sells $417,303,808.53 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

