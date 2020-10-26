Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $1,952,260.02 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,376,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Gregory Bailey sold 4,554 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $359,674.92.

On Friday, October 16th, Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $295,642.24.

On Monday, October 12th, Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $530,716.23.

BHVN stock opened at $78.98 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.94 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

