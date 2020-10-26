Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $247,323.60 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

Shares of CARG opened at $21.45 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

