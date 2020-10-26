Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $35,000.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Codexis stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $852.32 million, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.