Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Sells $3,332,217.67 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Envestnet stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 29.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

