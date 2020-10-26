Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $29,997.25 in Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at $350,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 67,042 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

