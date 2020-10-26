Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $2,621,584.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00.

Pinterest stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

