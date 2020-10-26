Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $448,305.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,953,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.