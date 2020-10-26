Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Sells $97,582.86 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QTWO opened at $95.50 on Monday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

