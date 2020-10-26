Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells $100,900.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,091.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $884.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.96. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

