Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $27,327.30 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

