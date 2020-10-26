Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $57,075.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $57,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,790.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $11,115.05.

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.