Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,616.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,128 shares of company stock worth $18,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

