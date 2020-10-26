Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.45. Integrated Media Technology shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

