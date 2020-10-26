Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.