Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

