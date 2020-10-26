Invesco (IVZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

