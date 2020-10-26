Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JFrog (FROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – JFrog is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

FROG traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.00. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,676. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

