Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for State Street (STT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

10/19/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – State Street had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. 11,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 410.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 162.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

