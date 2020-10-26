Investors Buy Large Volume of OraSure Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 1,077 call options.

OSUR traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

