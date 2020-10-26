Investors Purchase Large Volume of Arch Capital Group Call Options (NYSE:AWH)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,480% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWH traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,456. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

About Arch Capital Group

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.