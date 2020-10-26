Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $144.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Title by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 123.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Investors Title by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

