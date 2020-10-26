Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Capitalization Tops $15.30 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.