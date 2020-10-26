InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.54.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InVitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get InVitae alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $685,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,354. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. InVitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.