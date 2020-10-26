IoTeX Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $71.23 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Coineal and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

