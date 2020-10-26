iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.
IRBT opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.
In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $391,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iRobot by 23.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iRobot by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iRobot by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
