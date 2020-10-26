iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $391,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in iRobot by 23.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iRobot by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iRobot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iRobot by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.