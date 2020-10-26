iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,920 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 7.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $55,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 370,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $65.03. 2,965,676 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

