iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,102.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,933 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $65.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

