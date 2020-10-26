iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $268.26 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

