iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.