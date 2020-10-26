iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

