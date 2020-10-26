iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 2,409,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 129.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 794,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.